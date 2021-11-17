x
No. 4 Indiana women use big run at end of half to rout Norfolk St

Mackenzie Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her 22 points in the first half.
Norfolk State guard Deja Francis (1) attempts a layup as she's defended by Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State 72-42.

Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half.

The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18. Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll on Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them. 

Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.

