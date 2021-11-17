No. 4 Indiana women use big run at end of half to rout Norfolk St

Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half.

The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18. Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll on Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them.