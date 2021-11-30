x
Girard hits late free throws, Syracuse beats Indiana in 2OT

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 31 points and 16 rebounds in the double overtime loss.
Credit: AP
Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim, center, hugs guard Joseph Girard III as forward Cole Swider (21) celebrates their win as Indiana guard Khristian Lander, left, walks to his bench after an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Syracuse won 112-110 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Joe Girard made two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime and Syracuse beat previously unbeaten Indiana 112-110 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. 

Syracuse (4-3) won a double-overtime game at home for the first time since Feb. 25, 1971. 

Indiana (6-1), which had 25 turnovers and overcame an 18-point, second-half deficit, didn’t get off a shot at the final buzzer. 

Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points and Jimmy Boeheim added a career-high 26 to lead Syracuse. Girard finished with 22 points. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (6-1) with 31 points and 16 rebounds.

The Hoosiers open Big Ten play Saturday at 4 p.m. against Nebraska at Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

