x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Cardano-Hillary leads No. 9 Indiana women past Butler 86-63

Nicole Cardano-Hillary shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 8 on 3-pointers.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Daniel Thornberg

INDIANAPOLIS — Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 29 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to an 86-63 victory over Butler.

Cardano-Hillary shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 8 on 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and five assists to lead the Hoosiers, who shot 52%. 

Grace Berger added 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ali Patberg had 10 assists. Alex Richard scored 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Zoe Jackson added 18 points for Butler. 

The Bulldogs shot 50% but committed 18 turnovers.

In Other News

Butler Basketball hosts kids camp