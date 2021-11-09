Hoosiers start new era by holding off Eastern Michigan 68-62

Indiana led by as many as 20 points in the second half, but had to fend off an Eastern Michigan rally to get the win.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Xavier Johnson added 14 points to lead Indiana past Eastern Michigan 68-62.

Mike Woodson won his first game as the Hoosiers new coach.

Indiana has won 22 of its last 23 season openers and led this one wire-to-wire, though the Eagles made things interesting in the second half.

After the Hoosiers took a 46-26 lead on a Jackson-Davis dunk with 15:56 remaining, Eastern Michigan chipped away, eventually pulling with in a point at 59-58 on a Noah Farrakhan layup with 2:47 to play.

The Hoosiers outscored the Eagles 9-4 the rest of the way to close out the win.

Farrakhan had 18 points and three 3-pointers to lead Eastern Michigan in coach Stan Heath’s debut.