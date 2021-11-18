Jackson-Davis scores 18 as Indiana battles past St. John's

The Hoosiers fended off a relentless charge by St. John’s 76-74 in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots as Indiana fended off a relentless charge by St. John’s 76-74 in the Gavitt Games, a series pitting the Big Ten against the Big East.

The Red Storm were visiting Indiana’s Assembly Hall for the first time in 29 years and made it memorable, remorselessly whittling a 14-point first-half deficit down to a chance to win at the buzzer.

Julian Champagnie scored 32 points for St. John’s, 22 in the second-half comeback, but his 3-pointer for the game didn’t fall and the Hoosiers' Jordan Geronimo controlled the rebound as time expired.

Race Thompson added 15 for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp and Tamar also scored in double figures for IU.