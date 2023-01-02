Headed to tonight's Pacers game? Keep an eye out for the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will play in Indianapolis on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are back home to kick off the new year. They host the Toronto Raptors Monday night at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The boys in navy blue and gold won't be the only stars on the court, though.

The Harlem Globetrotters are also in Indianapolis ahead of their 2023 World Tour.

That tour includes a stop in Indianapolis on Sunday, January 15.

Guard "Scooter" Christensen is no stranger to the Circle City. 2023 marks his 18th season with the Trotters. He spent Monday in Indianapolis with Hoosiers.

"We just want to get the people excited about our game," said Scooter. "It's our World Tour. We added some new things, 'oldy by goody' stuff. I don't want to give away the magic, but it's going to be fun."

Christensen said Indianapolis is a special stop in the tour lineup. "It's the fans," he said. "I think the fans just give us so much energy. We love coming here. They know basketball."

The Globetrotters will be signing autographs ahead of Monday's Pacers game. They will also take part in game day traditions inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"They have a replica Indy car," said Christensen, "and I'm going to be revving up the engine to rev up the crowd. I've heard that's a pretty big deal here. I'm excited. I hope the fans are going to be excited. They are going to see a Globetrotter do that for the first time."

Tickets for the 2023 World Tour are available online.