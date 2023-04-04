Legendary Purdue Coach Keady to be inducted in 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame

Keady will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame during an August ceremony.

INDIANAPOLIS — Legendary Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady will join the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Keady was among 12 finalists for induction in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He was also a finalist for the Hall in 2004 and 2006.

A seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, Keady led the Boilermakers to 512 wins in 24 seasons, the most victories ever for a Purdue coach, and six Big Ten championships. He was named National Coach of the Year six times.

Keady was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

He's part of a star-studded class that also includes Dwayne Wade, player; Dirk Nowitzki, player; Tony Parker; player; Paul Gasol, player; Gene Bess, coach; David Hixon, coach; Gene Keady, coach; Gregg Popovich, coach.

The Hall's Women's Committee named Becky Hammon, player; Gary Blair, coach as its inductees.

“The Class of 2023 will be remembered as one of the most distinguished classes the Hall of Fame will ever see, and we are extremely excited for this unparalleled collection of talent and achievement to be one step closer to Springfield,” Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said when the nominees were announced earlier this year.

Enshrinement festivities will take place Aug. 11-12 in Springfield, Mass.