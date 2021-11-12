Evansville routs IUPUI, 60-40

The Purple Aces never trailed in Thursday's game.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Shamar Givance registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Evansville easily beat IUPUI 60-40.

Evan Kuhlman had 13 points for Evansville, who picked up their first win of the season after losing their opener at Cincinnati. Jawaun Newton and Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points apiece.

B.J. Maxwell had eight points for the Jaguars, who fell to 0-2 with the loss.