Taylor scores 18 to lead Butler over Central Arkansas 85-53

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayden Taylor had 18 points as Butler romped past Central Arkansas 85-53.
Tied at 15 with 11 minutes remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs started to pull away, leading 38-30 at halftime. Butler pushed the lead to 20 points seven minutes into the second half and opened it to 30 points in the closing minutes.
Jair Bolden added 16 points in the win. Bryce Golden scored 12 points and Bryce Nze added 11 points and seven rebounds to join the Bulldogs who scored in double figures.
Camren Hunter led the Bears with 14 points.
Butler has a quick turnaround, hosting the Troy Trojans Saturday night at 8:00 before a Nov. 17 matchup with Michigan State at Hinkle Fieldhouse.