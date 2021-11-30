Butler staves off Saginaw Valley run for 68-57 win

INDIANAPOLIS — Bryce Golden had 15 points and eight rebounds as Butler beat Saginaw Valley State 68-57 Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 16 points in the second half before the Cardinals mounted a comeback with an 11-0 run to close within five points. Butler responded, however, with a 7-0 run of their own and cruised to victory.
Jair Bolden also scored 15 for Butler, who moves to 5-3 on the season.
Delano Smith led the Cardinals with 12 points.
The Bulldogs have a week off before traveling to face Oklahoma in the Big East-Big 12 Battle in Norman.