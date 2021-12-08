Harris scores 26, Butler beats Oklahoma in overtime, 66-62

Butler trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before taking the lead on a Simas Lukosius three-pointer with 2:40 to play.

NORMAN, Okla. — Chuck Harris buried a 3 to take the lead and Simas Lukosius grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give Butler a 66-62 overtime win over Oklahoma in a Big East/Big 12 Battle.

Elijah Harkless and Jordan Goldwire each hit 3-pointers to put the Sooners up, 62-58 with 1:38 to play. D.J. Hughes got a tip-in and Harris stepped behind a screen and drilled an open 3 with :35 left to give the Bulldogs the lead.

Harkless drove for a layup that rolled off the rim and Lukosius grabbed the rebound. The freshman from Lithuania hit both free throws for a three-point lead and Aaron Thompson rebounded Umoja Gibson’s missed 3 and hit one of two from the line to set the final margin.

Butler trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before taking the lead on a Lukosius three-pointer with 2:40 to play. He made a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a three-point lead with ten seconds remaining, but Harkless hit a three-pointer with less than two seconds left to force overtime.

Harris led all scorers with 26 points for the Bulldogs. He also grabbed six rebounds. Bryce Golden added 10 points and 7 boards in the win.

Harkless scored 16 points for the Sooners.