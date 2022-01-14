Bolden scores 23, Butler gets past short-handed Georgetown

The Bulldogs led by as many as 20 points as they ran away with the win in the second half.

WASHINGTON — Jair Bolden had a season-high 23 points as Butler topped Georgetown 72-58.

The Hoyas were playing without head coach Patrick Ewing, who missed the game due to D.C. Department of Health guidelines. They also played without three players, who missed the game due to illness, including two of their top scorers in Dante Harris and Donald Carey.

The game was tight for most of the first half. Jayden Taylor made a free throw to break a 27-27 tie with 2:17 until halftime and the Bulldogs never trailed for the rest of the game. Their lead got as large as 20 points in the second half.

Tyler Beard led the Hoyas on Thursday night with 15 points.