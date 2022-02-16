Last-second 3-pointer carries Butler past DePaul

Simas Lukosius scored 10 of his 19 points in the final three minutes to lead Butler over DePaul Tuesday night.

CHICAGO — Simas Lukosius hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining to give Butler the lead en route to a 73-71 win over DePaul.

Lukosius scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bulldogs

The Blue Demons opened their largest lead of the game when they went up 59-50 with 8:46 remaining. But Butler scored the next six points to get within three just three minutes later, then tied the score with a Lukosius three-pointer with 2:56 to play.

Lukosius scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, including 10 in the last three minutes of the game. His three-pointer in the closing seconds broke a 69-69 tie.

WHAT A SHOT! SIMAS LUKOSIUS MAGIC 🎩@ButlerMBB TAKES THE 3-POINT LEAD pic.twitter.com/thjD5qGt6G — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2022

David Jones led DePaul with 17 points.

Butler evened their record at 13-13 with the win and are now 6-9 in the Big East.