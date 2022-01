Alex O'Connell and Ryan Kalkbrenner each scored 10 points for Butler.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bo Hodges had 18 points and seven rebounds as Butler defeated Creighton 72-55.

The Bulldogs took the lead midway through the first half and never relinquished it, leading by as many as 20 points in the contest.

Alex O'Connell and Ryan Kalkbrenner each scored 10 points for Butler.

Arthur Kaluma led the Bluejays on Wednesday night with 18 points.