Big 1st half, foul shots carry Marquette past Butler 73-57

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Elliott and Theo John scored 17 points apiece as Marquette topped Butler 73-57 Wednesday night in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Marquette scored the final eight points of the first half to take a 41-25 lead at the break, and led by as many as 28 points in the second half.

Jamal Cain added 16 points with 11 rebounds and Dawson Garcia had 10 points for Marquette. John also had eight rebounds.

Bryce Golden scored a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris added 16 points as the Bulldogs shot just 39 percent for the game.

Marquette shot 24-27 from the free throw line during the game, with Butler going 12 for 18.

