Jacobs jumper lifts Ball State past Western Michigan, 64-63

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Demarius Jacobs jumper with more than two minutes left proved to be the game-winning shot as Ball State edged Western Michigan, 64-63 on Friday night.

Lamar Norman Jr. scored at the basket to give the Broncos a 63-58 lead with 3:51 left to play, but it proved to be Western Michigan's final points. Payton Sparks and Jacobs scored on layups to get the Cardinals within one and Jacobs hit the go-ahead jumper with 2:17 left.

The basket was the last points for either team in the game.

Jaylin Sellers had 16 points off the bench and Sparks and Jacobs each scored 13 points to lead Ball State (14-16, 9-10 Mid-American). Sparks pulled down 10 rebounds and dished three assists. Jacobs grabbed eight boards.

Mack Smith led the Broncos (8-23, 4-16 Mid-American) with 16 points. Markeese Hastings and Norman scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench.

The Cardinals earned the sixth seed for the MAC Tournament in Cleveland. They will face third-seeded Ohio on Thursday, March 10 in the final game of the night. The game will tip off 30 minutes after the previous game, Kent State vs. Miami, finishes.