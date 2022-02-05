Cardinals snap Toledo's 9-game win streak, 93-83

Payton Sparks scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Ball State win.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Payton Sparks led six Cardinals in double figures as Ball State beat Toledo 93-83 Friday night in Muncie.

The win snapped the Rockets' nine-game win streak.

Sparks added 11 rebounds and four assists for the Cardinals, who won for the fourth time in five games. Luke Bumbalough scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

Ryan Rollins led Toledo with 22 points in the loss.

The Cardinals led much of the game, leading by as many as 20 points in the first half. The Rockets took a 67-66 lead with 9:06 remaining, but Ball State regained the lead on a Jaylin Sellers three-pointer 50 seconds later and never relinquished it.