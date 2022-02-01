Ohio tops Ball St. 87-63 behind Vander Plas, Carter

Jalen Windham scored 17 points for the Cardinals in the loss.

ATHENS, Ohio — Ben Vander Plas had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jason Carter scored 18 points and Ohio cruised past Ball State 87-63.

Jalen Windham scored 17 points and Payton Sparks scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals, who dropped below .500 at 10-11 on the season and are now 5-5 in conference play.

The game was tied at 23 with 8:38 remaining in the first half, but the Bobcats went on a 31-1 run over the next 12-plus minutes into the second half to put the game away.