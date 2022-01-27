Cochran scores 17 to lift Ball St. over N. Illinois 74-67

The Cardinals won their second straight game this week and play again on Saturday.

DEKALB, Ill. — Tyler Cochran scored 17 points to lead Ball State to a 74-67 road win at Northern Illinois Thursday night.

Miryne Thomas had 13 points for Ball State (9-10, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks added 11 points. Luke Brown had 10 points.

Keshawn Williams had 16 points for the Huskies (5-12, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Trendon Hankerson added 12 points and six rebounds. Zool Kueth had 12 points.

Ball State led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the margin stayed within seven points in the second half, including a series of lead changes before the Cardinals took over for good with 4:53 to play.