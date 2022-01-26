Thomas leads Ball St. past Miami (Ohio) 81-64

MUNCIE, Ind. — Miryne Thomas had a career-high 26 points and Payton Sparks scored 23 and Ball State beat Miami (OH) 81-64.
Thomas finished 9-for-12 shooting and gathered eight rebounds.
The Cardinals never trailed in the contest and held the lead for good after Thomas broke a 10-10 tie with a free throw with 13:58 remaining in the first half. Ball State led by as many as 20 points in the closing minutes
Dae Dae Grant tied a season high with 26 points for the RedHawks in the loss.
The Cardinals travel to Northern Illinois for a Thursday night matchup with the Huskies.