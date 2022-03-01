Akron beats Ball State, 79-60 for 20th win

Tyler Cochran led Cardinals scoring with 18 points in the loss.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Xavier Castaneda had 22 points and Akron ran past Ball State Tuesday, 79-60 on Senior Day at Worthen Arena.

Senior players and student managers were recognized at the game.

Tyler Cochran came off the bench to lead Cardinals scoring with 18. He also had 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Zips improved their season record to 20-9 (13-6).

Ball State is 13-16 (8-10).

Ball State’s final regular season game is Mar. 4 at Western Michigan. Tipoff is 6 p.m.