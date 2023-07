Despite a rescheduled game, the comedic baseball team drew nearly 15,000 fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The Savannah Bananas brought the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour to Victory Field in Indy Friday and Saturday.

The reimagined baseball experience brought a record-breaking number of fans for the team to downtown Indy with nearly 15,000 fans in attendance.

The team tweeted out "We love you Banana Nation," thanking its followers.

The bananas were also given a tour of the Racing Capital of the World at the Indy 500 track.

For information on the rest of the tour, click here.