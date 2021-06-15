Omaha! | Peyton Manning congratulates Tennessee Baseball in new video

"It's from the diaphragm, it's three syllables," Peyton Manning clarified during a video posted on Tennessee Baseball's social media.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Omaha!

That's where the Vols are headed for the College World Series as fans celebrate the team's recent victory over LSU in the Super Regionals. In a video posted on Tennessee Baseball's social media, they also received congratulations from a Vols legend — Peyton Manning.

He isn't just known for his strong arm, personality and professional career. Manning is also known for one of his most notable catchphrases, "Omaha!"

In the video, Manning screams "Omaha" at baseball coach Tony Vitello as he congratulates the team on their recent success. In the video, Vitello says the team is set to leave Knoxville Wednesday afternoon, headed to the city in Nebraska.

"Omaha! That's what you're talking about; you're talking about Omaha?" Manning said in the video. "Okay good, just making sure."

He also gives Vitello tips on giving a proper "Omaha!" shout. He says it comes from the diaphragm and each syllable in the word should be enunciated.