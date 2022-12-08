Here's when to watch Hagerstown play in the Little League World Series

Indiana's first representative at the Little League World Series in 10 years plays their first game Thursday afternoon in Williamsport.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — For the first time in a decade, Indiana will be represented in the Little League World Series.

The Hagerstown Little League team earned the trip last week by winning the Great Lakes Regional tournament in Whitestown. It's the first time a team from the Hoosier State will play in Williamsport since nearby New Castle advanced in 2012.

A team from New Albany was credited with the 2014 Great Lakes Region title after a Chicago team that won the region was ruled to have used ineligible players. That New Albany team, however, did not play a game in Williamsport.

The Great Lakes Region is made up of teams from across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. Hagerstown punched their ticket to the Little League World Series with a thrilling extra-innings win over a team from London, Ky.

The team is made up of 13 all-stars from the Hagerstown Little League program, though just 55 boys ages 11 and 12 played Little League in the western Wayne County town this year. That means a little over one-fifth of the entire Little League program will take the field in Williamsport.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of Hagerstown is 1,681, by far the smallest locale represented in the U.S. bracket of the Little League World Series. By comparison, the next smallest community represented is Hollidaysburg, Penn., with a population of 5,641. Hagerstown's first-round opponent is from Davenport, Iowa, which has a population of 101,724. The Honolulu Little League is also playing in Williamsport, from a county with a population over 1 million people.

The Little League World Series is made of two 10-team brackets - the U.S. bracket and an international tournament. The tournament is a double-elimination format, meaning teams keep playing until they have lost two games at Williamsport.

Hagerstown's first game is scheduled for Thursday, August 18 at 3 p.m. against Davenport. The game will air live on ESPN. If they win that game, they will play on Monday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. against one of three teams - Nolensville, Tenn., Middleborough, Mass, or Santa Clara, Utah. Should Hagerstown lose their opening game, they will face the loser of Wednesday's game between Bonney Lake, Wash. and Honolulu on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m.

The tournament concludes next weekend, with the championship games for both the U.S. and international bracket taking place Saturday, Aug. 27. The winners of those games will play the following day for the Little League World Series championship.

The festivities started Monday afternoon, with the teams participating in the Grand Slam Parade through the streets of Williamsport.

Watch the team from Hagerstown pass by around the 1:19:40 mark of the video below: