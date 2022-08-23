Hagerstown eliminated from Little League World Series

The Indiana representative at the Little League World Series lost 10-0 to Hollidaysburg, Pa. on Tuesday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Hagerstown Little League saw their season come to an end after waiting out yet another weather delay in Williamsport.

The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa. scored four runs in the fourth inning to win 10-0 due to the mercy rule.

Facing elimination, the team from Indiana allowed two runs in each of the first three innings to Hollidaysburg, Pa., falling in a 6-0 hole when lightning delayed the game in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday. The Pennsylvania team was batting with one out when the delay started.

The first Hollidaysburg batter after the delay struck out, but the Mid-Atlantic Region champions added a run and loaded the bases with a single and a pair of walks before Tyler McGough's double to deep right field cleared the bases and won the game for Pennsylvania.

Graham Vinson got the start for Hagerstown, as Kaden Hall and Heath Johnson are on mandatory rest days due to the number of pitches they threw in Monday's loss to Tennessee. Vinson gave up four hits in the first inning, including a solo homerun by Chase Link.

Hollidaysburg scored two more in the second, loading the bases with one out before scoring on a fielder's choice, then a single by Jackson Boob to make it 4-0 after two innings.

Jaykob Troutwine came in to pitch with one out in the third, allowing an RBI single to Aspen Anderson, who moved to third on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.

Braden Hatch struck out the side for Pennsylvania in the fourth, bringing his total to seven strikeouts through four innings. Hagerstown managed just three hits and committed three errors through 3 1/3 innings.

The weather delay was the third in as many games for Hagerstown, who had to wait about two hours to start each of their first two games in the tournament.

