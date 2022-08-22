LIVE UPDATES: Hagerstown faces Tennessee in Little League World Series

The Great Lakes champions from Indiana beat Iowa 8-7 in their tournament opener.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three days and another rain delay later, Hagerstown is back on the field at the Little League World Series.

The Great Lakes Region champions, who opened the tournament Thursday with an 8-7 walk-off win over Iowa, are facing the Southeast Region champions from Nolensville, Tenn. in the U.S. bracket.

The winner will face either Honolulu or Pearland, Texas on Wednesday, with a spot in the U.S. championship game on the line. The losing team moves to the elimination bracket to face Hollidaysburg, Pa. on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Just like in their Little League World Series opener, weather delayed the first pitch in Hagerstown's game Monday by about two hours. The game finally got underway around 5:20 p.m.

Originally scheduled to air on ESPN, the game has been moved to ESPN2.

Hagerstown has won their last two games in their last at-bat, including their Great Lakes Region championship win over Kentucky. They are designated as the home team again Monday, meaning they will bat last, if needed.

Follow Monday's game action below:

1st inning: Kaden Hall is back on the mound for Hagerstown. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in the win over Iowa, striking out four Iowa batters. He gave up a leadoff single, but then struck out the next three Tennessee hitters to get out of the inning.

Jaykob Troutwine led off the bottom of the first with a walk, then moved around and scored the game's first run on a sacrifice bunt by Nolan Cheeseman.

END1: Hagerstown 1, Nolensville 0