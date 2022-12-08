Hagerstown set to celebrate Little Leaguers with parade Saturday

The parade starts at 2 p.m. at Hagerstown Elementary and will make its way west on Main Street to the Little League park.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The town of Hagerstown will celebrate its Little League heroes with a parade Saturday.

The Hagerstown Little League baseball team has been in Williamsport, Penn. for over a week, representing Indiana and the Great Lakes Region at the Little League World Series. The team won their first game, defeating a team from Davenport, Iowa 8-7, before losses to teams from Tennessee and Pennsylvania eliminated them from the tournament.

The team from Nolensville, Tenn., which handed Hagerstown its first loss of the Little League World Series in an extra-innings thriller, is facing the West Region champions from Honolulu, Hawaii for the U.S. championship on Saturday.

The team, made up of 13 players ages 11 and 12, was the first to represent Indiana in Williamsport in a decade. In addition to 10 players from Hagerstown, there were two players from nearby Centerville and one from Cambridge City on the team. There were only about 50 kids playing Little League in Hagerstown this summer, and only about 20 in the 11- to 12-year-old age group.

Saturday's parade will start at 2 p.m. at Hagerstown Elementary School and travel west on Main Street to the Little League park on the west side of town.

There will also be a chance to meet the players, who will be signing autographs as the community celebrates their achievement.