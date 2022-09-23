Memphis Redbird Delvin Pérez hits home run ... or not

The 23-year-old started celebrating what he thought was a home run — until it fell short.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Redbird Delvin Pérez struck out with some serious confidence on the baseball diamond Thursday night.

Pérez, 23, started celebrating what he thought was a home run — until it fell short.

The video of that moment is going viral, but Pérez said he doesn't mind all the laughs.

"I mean, it's crazy how viral it goes," Pérez said. "I'm trying to enjoy the moment. Next time I hit it, I'll make sure it gets out. They can say whatever they want ... but the people that were here, I sniped that ball."

Thankfully, Pérez is enjoying the laugh just as much as the fans.