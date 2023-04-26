Brownsburg baseball training facility announces expansion

Samp's Hack Shack is expanding to the former Hoosier Athletic Center property.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A baseball training facility run by a former major leaguer is expanding in Brownsburg.

Samp's Hack Shack, which was started in 2009 by MLB pitcher Bill Sampen, announced the purchase of the former Hoosier Athletic Center property on US 136, east of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

In addition to making improvements to the four ballfields that already exist on the site, plans include adding five more diamonds, as well as indoor training facilities.

Sampen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985, pitching for the Expos, Royals and Angels during a six-year big league career.

Eight years after opening Samp's Hack Shack in Brownsburg, Sampen opened a second facility in Plainfield.

We are excited to announce the acquisition of the property formerly known as the Hoosier Athletic Center in Brownsburg... Posted by Samp's Hack Shack on Wednesday, April 26, 2023