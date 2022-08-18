Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a message for the Hagerstown team, who starts play in the Little League World Series on Thursday.

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut.

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.

"Just want to say congratulations and good luck going to the Little League World Series. When I was a little kid, we played Little League and got to represent our town of Brownsburg and the state of Indiana headed to the Great Lakes Regional. We didn't make it to Williamsport like you guys, but I always dreamed growing up to do that and to play there. So enjoy representing your town, Hagerstown, and the state of Indiana and just know that the entire state is behind you. Good luck guys!"

Team Great Lakes-Please see below video message from Tucker Barnhart, catcher for the Detroit Tigers! Tucker is a native of Brownsburg, IN and is living the dream of all of our boys in Williamsport! Thank you to my good friend Raquel for helping to arrange this! #family Posted by Hagerstown Indiana Little League on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Barnhart's message is part of a groundswell of support for the Hagerstown team. Signs celebrating the team line the streets of the western Wayne County town and a fundraiser was held to help pay for the players' parents to make the trip to Pennsylvania for the games.

On Wednesday, the Wayne County Commissioners issued a proclamation honoring the team.

Hagerstown opens Little League World Series play Thursday at 3 p.m. against a team from Davenport, Iowa. The game can be seen on ESPN.

