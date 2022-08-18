Big leaguer sends support to Hagerstown Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — The Little League team from Hagerstown got some big league encouragement on the eve of their World Series debut.
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart recorded a video message for the team, which is representing Indiana and the Great Lakes region in Williamsport. Barnhart was drafted out of Brownsburg High School by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2009 MLB draft. He played eight seasons for the Reds before being traded to Detroit last November.
"Just want to say congratulations and good luck going to the Little League World Series. When I was a little kid, we played Little League and got to represent our town of Brownsburg and the state of Indiana headed to the Great Lakes Regional. We didn't make it to Williamsport like you guys, but I always dreamed growing up to do that and to play there. So enjoy representing your town, Hagerstown, and the state of Indiana and just know that the entire state is behind you. Good luck guys!"
Barnhart's message is part of a groundswell of support for the Hagerstown team. Signs celebrating the team line the streets of the western Wayne County town and a fundraiser was held to help pay for the players' parents to make the trip to Pennsylvania for the games.
On Wednesday, the Wayne County Commissioners issued a proclamation honoring the team.
Hagerstown opens Little League World Series play Thursday at 3 p.m. against a team from Davenport, Iowa. The game can be seen on ESPN.
PHOTOS: Hagerstown at Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament, meaning teams are guaranteed to play at least two games in Williamsport. The U.S. championship game is Aug. 27, with the World Series championship pitting the United States champion against the winner of the international bracket for the title on Aug. 28.