Barnes leads Raptors past Pacers

The Pacers have lost six of seven to start the season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 Saturday night. Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors their final margin of victory.

The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-point shot in an attempt to tie the game in the final seconds.

The Raptors never led by more than three until the final quarter, then surged to a 92-84 lead on a Fred VanFleet three-pointer with 1:44 remaining.

Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 in his season debut.

The Raptors have won three in a row, including 118-100 over Indiana at home on Thursday.