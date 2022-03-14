Ball State fires men's basketball coach

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University fired men's basketball coach James Whitford after nine seasons Monday.
"James restored respect into the program, made the state of Indiana a recruiting priority and represented the Cardinals with integrity," Director of Athletics Beth Goetz said. "I am grateful to James for his contributions to our athletes, department and University, and wish him the best moving forward," Goetz added.
Under Whitford, the Cardinals were 131-148 overall and 69-93 in Mid-American Conference play.
BSU finished this year's season with a 14-17 record. Ball State said the search for a new coach will begin immediately.
