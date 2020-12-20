Ball State accepts bid to Arizona Bowl to face San Jose State

The Cardinals will play at noon New Year's Eve.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State is going bowling on New Year's Eve.

The champion of the Mid-American Conference has accepted an invitation to the Arizona Bowl, according to the school.



The Cardinals will face Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

"We are thrilled for the honor to represent the MAC at the Arizona Bowl against an incredibly talented team in San Jose State," Head Coach Mike Neu said in a published statement. "Our team has worked so hard and persevered through so much to become champions and to earn the chance to play on a stage like this."

San Jose State finished unbeaten in seven games and is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll. They beat Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

Ball State's 6-1 season included an upset win over No. 23 Buffalo in the MAC Championship.

The game will be televised by CBS.