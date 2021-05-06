x
Bagley's fast start helps Kings race past Pacers 104-93

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III (35) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 104-93 victory at Indiana. 

The Kings have won four straight and swept the two-game series from Pacers for the first time in five years. 

Indiana was led by Domantas Sabonis, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. 

Sacramento pulled away late in the first half to take a 56-47 lead and took control by extending the margin to 76-56 midway through the third quarter.

