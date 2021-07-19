August doubleheader at IMS is about 'going home' for Ryan Newman

The 2013 Brickyard 400 champ will be back at IMS next month for two races.

“It’s about going home for me,” said Ryan Newman when asked about the race doubleheader coming up at IMS in mid-August.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver and Hoosier native said they’ll “get to have some fun in the big track” at the events.

“Being from South Bend and spending a lot of time in Indy, I would personally much rather it be on the big track and not the road course, and prefer it to be on the dirt track instead of the road course, on top of that. But I get to do that the following week with the BC39 and the Driven2SaveLives midget.

After 27 years, it’s no longer the Brickyard 400, as they transition to the road course from the big oval.

“I’m fine with it, and I’ll still call it the Brickyard, because that yard of bricks is always going to be special,” Newman said. “I would much rather cross them and hit turn one going left than coming off the last corner and hit the front straightaway, but that’s just personal preference. I like oval track racing better than short tracks, better than road course racing.”