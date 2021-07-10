Atlanta Falcons player arrested on indecency with a child charge, Arlington police say

Barkevious Mingo played one season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Updated at 2:23 p.m. with additional information.

An Atlanta Falcons player was arrested Thursday night on one count of indecency with a child - sexual contact, Arlington police said on Saturday.

Barkevious Mingo turned himself in and the initial bond was set at $25,000. The bond was posted and he was released.

Arlington police said this incident stems from one of the department's investigations.

"Due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim, no additional information is releasable at this time," Arlington police said in a statement.

Mingo, who is a linebacker for the Falcons, has played for multiple teams.