As Pacers C Turner turns 25, he calls experience the best teacher

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is Indiana Pacers C Myles Turner’s 25th birthday.

The NBA blocks leader got a shout out from the team on Twitter, asking fans to help them wish Turner a happy birthday.

Turner has launched a competition to connect with his fans, and someone is going to get the chance to help him design his next pair of game shoes.

13News Sports Director Dave Calabro asked Turner if he thought his recent play was the best of his career.

“I appreciate it,” Turner said. “I think now, experience is the best teacher and I think I’ve been playing some pretty good basketball down the stretch. We’re going to continue to play at an even higher level closing out this season and continue to be that veteran in the locker room that guys can look to.”

We asked Turner if he deserved to be named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“In my opinion, without question,” he said. “But I think we all know how political that award gets sometimes, but I think I’m doing everything out on the floor that it takes, like switching guarding, guards on the perimeter, obviously being the best shot-blocker in the league, being one of the better goal defenders, showing off my full arsenal."

help us wish a happy birthday to the @NBA's block leader, @Original_Turner 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Lvymcc0DzT — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 24, 2021

Dave asked Turner about the contest underway where fans can help design game shoes.