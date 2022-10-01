Tide vs. Dawgs: Here's who Hoosiers are more likely to root for

A map released from a sports betting site gives insight into who Hoosiers want to see win in the CFP National Championship.

INDIANAPOLIS — For a few days now, our humble Midwestern city has borne witness to an amalgamation of SEC pride playing out on the streets, embracing shouts of "Roll Tide!" or "Go Dawgs!" with all the patient ambivalence required of a good host.

But, come kickoff tonight, Hoosiers will have to pick a side.

A recently released map shows Indiana wants Georgia to come out on top in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

That's according to the sports betting website Bet Online, which says Indiana is similar to more than half the country in wanting the Bulldogs to take home a National Championship trophy Monday night.

The Midwest — aside from Illinois and North Dakota — is cheering for UGA. That hold continues through the Northwest part of the country, too.

The Crimson Tide has a hold on pretty much the entire southwestern corner of the United States, and up through Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and Maryland. In all, 19 states would like to see Alabama take home their 19th title at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Alabama has won seven national championships since the Dawgs last won one in 1980.

According to ESPN, UGA is a 3-point favorite in the title game. The first time they met this season, Alabama was a 6-point underdog.