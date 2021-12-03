Virginia was the top-seeded team in the conference tournament. The Cavaliers could still advance to play in Indiana as an NCAA at-large team.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A positive COVID-19 case has knocked top-seeded Virginia out of the ACC men's basketball tournament.

The conference announced Friday that the semifinal game between Virginia and Georgia Tech, originally slated for 6:30 p.m., was canceled after a positive test, contact tracing, and quarantining within the Virginia program. The ACC reports the team is adhering to their Medical Advisory Group Report's protocols.

With the game canceled, Georgia Tech will now advance to the championship game. The Hornets will face the winner of the game between Florida State and North Carolina, which tips off Friday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.