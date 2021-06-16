A summer tradition: Campers return to Hinkle Fieldhouse

The Butler basketball players donate their time to work with the kids. It's a longstanding tradition that benefits everyone.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a summer tradition: basketball at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Summer camps are underway at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Butler University's campus.

Over the next three weeks, more than 1,000 kids will be coming to the arena to play ball and have a blast.

Butler is hosting 300 campers this week and after missing last year because of the pandemic, everyone seems to appreciate this experience even more.

"A few parents on the drop-off ... are like 'thanks coach for having us' because I believe some camps ... didn't open things back up even with protocols changing but obviously we're able to do that here at Hinkle," Butler Basketball Head Coach LaVall Jordan said.

The kids say they're learning how to dribble, pass the ball, and shoot.

It's high energy. Step on the court and instantly you can feel the vibe of kids just being kids and having fun again.

Hinkle Fieldhouse makes for an ideal location for summer camp. Jordan pointed out that it's been renovated, it's air-conditioned and now "it's a whole different experience than it used to be."

And along with hoops there are treats. Every camper gets some "Bulldog Bucks" that are good for a trip to the candy store.

This camp is more than just a treat for the kids. Jordan said it's special for the players, coaches and camp staff, too.

"It's important for a lot of reasons, just for the human spirit. Just to have kids back in the building. To have our guys and our other coaching and camp staff interacting with them. It's just fun to be back to some sense of normal," Jordan said.