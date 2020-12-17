USA Gymnastics announces 2021 Winter Cup will be held in Indianapolis

USA Gymnastics announced Thursday the 2021 Winter Cup will be held February 26-28 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
Winter Cup will kick off the 2021 competitive season ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games in July and August and the World Championships in October in Japan.
Performances at the event will help determine the composition of the men’s and women’s national teams for 2021.
“After the 2020 event season was unexpectedly cut short, we know our athletes are eager to get back into a competition setting,” said USA Gymnastics’ Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin. “Winter Cup will be the first opportunity to showcase new skills and new routines as well as all of the hard work that they have continued to pour into their gymnastics during this difficult year. We can’t wait to welcome these incredible gymnasts back to the national stage, as we kick off our 2021 premier event season in Indianapolis in February.”
WTHR and NBC will broadcast the women’s competition live on Saturday, February 27 beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The men’s all-around will air on NBCSN Friday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m.