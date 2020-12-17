USA Gymnastics announces 2021 Winter Cup will be held in Indianapolis

“After the 2020 event season was unexpectedly cut short, we know our athletes are eager to get back into a competition setting,” said USA Gymnastics’ Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin. “Winter Cup will be the first opportunity to showcase new skills and new routines as well as all of the hard work that they have continued to pour into their gymnastics during this difficult year. We can’t wait to welcome these incredible gymnasts back to the national stage, as we kick off our 2021 premier event season in Indianapolis in February.”