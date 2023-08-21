The giraffe born without spots on July 31 is the only one of her kind on Earth, zoo officials said on Monday.

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — The world's rarest giraffe was born at Brights Zoo in Limestone last month, according to officials.

The zoo is asking the public to help name her. Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet. The baby is now available for viewing at the zoo.

She is already 6 feet tall and is thriving under the care of her mother and zoo staff.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades,” said Tony Bright, the founder of Brights Zoo.

For the naming contest, the zoo has narrowed it down to four names. The four names and their meanings are:

Kipekee - Unique

Firyali - Unusual or extradonary

Shakiri - She is most beautiful

Jamella - One of great beauty

The zoo is expected to start taking votes on the giraffe's name through its social media page on Tuesday.