WATCH: Indian railway worker rescues child moments before train zips by

Shri Mayur Shelke was caught on camera jumping in front of a speeding train to help a child who had fallen near the tracks.

VANGANI, Maharashtra — A railway worker in India is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of a child who fell in front of an approaching train.

Security cameras show the child walking on the platform at the Vangani station in Mumbai with an unidentified person. The child then falls off the platform near the tracks as a train rushes toward the station.

As the child struggled to climb back up onto the platform and the person whom the child was with tries to help pull them up, Shri Mayur Shelke is seen running down the tracks, scooping the child up and tossing them onto the platform, before performing his own escape about two seconds before the train whizzed past.

Shri Mayur Shelkhe the ‘real life hero’ appreciated by staff & DRM of Mumbai Division of Central Railway. 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/8fCSR6S4Vy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 19, 2021