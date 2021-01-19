Stranded teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to survive

After he got lost, the 17-year-old teen dug a snow cave and hunkered down with food and water while waiting to be rescued.

100 MILE HOUSE, BC — Canadian authorities have found a missing teenager alive — thanks in part to his survival instincts.

A 17-year-old boy built a snow cave after he went missing Saturday night near a town called 100 Mile House in British Columbia.

Officials said the teen was snowmobiling when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teen dug the cave and hunkered down with food and water while waiting to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find the snowmobiler.

They said the teen was transported off of the mountain in good condition.