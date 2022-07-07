Men’s Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team to train in Indiana

The team will travel to Hammond, Indiana, on Thursday, July 7, where they will train at Hammond Central High School until Aug. 3.

HAMMOND, Ind. — The men’s Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team will be relocating to Indiana for its summer training.

“We are so happy to play our small part in providing these world-class athletes with refuge to continue their training in such a fantastic facility,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “This confirms what we have known all along – that our strongest state export has, and always will be, our Hoosier Hospitality.”

The wrestlers will have access to the state-of-the-art high school facility, which opened in 2021 and includes a weight room, track, football field, gymnasium, and pool.

The plan came together after Holcomb met with the Ukrainian ambassador in March at the embassy in Washington. Holcomb committed to doing what he could to assist.

As part of their three-week stay, the Ukrainian Olympic Greco-Roman Wrestling Team will have joint training sessions and meetings with local wrestlers. The hope is that this will allow local wrestlers to learn from the Ukrainian team and share experiences.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the region to extend our Hoosier hospitality while we assist these athletes to reach their Olympic dreams," said David Uran, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

"The opportunity to host world-class athletes and have them work alongside our student athletes is incredible and we look forward to their arrival," said Scott Miller, superintendent of Hammond Schools.