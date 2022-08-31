How to help flood victims in Pakistan

The UN and Pakistan have asked for $160 million in emergency funding to help people in Pakistan. Here are some ways you can donate.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding to help millions of people affected by floods on Tuesday as the death toll continues to rise.

A third of Pakistan is reportedly underwater. Nearly 500,000 people have been displaced, and at least 1,160 people have been killed by the floods since mid-June.

Pakistan’s government has said that more than 33 million people, around 15% of the population, has been affected by the extreme weather, according to NBC News.

Prompted by unprecedented monsoon rain, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the floods should be a wakeup call to the rest of the world to take action against climate change.

“Let’s stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change,” he said in a video message. “Today, it’s Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country.”

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the floods badly destroyed crops, and his government was considering importing wheat to avoid any shortage of food.

Sharif said Pakistan was witnessing the worst flooding in its history, and any inadvertent delay by the international community in helping victims “will be devastating for the people of Pakistan."

According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused $10 billion in damage to the economy.

Here are some ways you can help

UNICEF

UNICEF is seeking donations to deliver safe drinking water, medical supplies, food, and hygiene kits to children and families. You can donate here.

International Rescue Committee

The IRC provides emergency services in crisis zones worldwide, including Pakistan. Click here to donate.

Red Cross

Right now, more than 500 staff at the Pakistan Red Crescent are providing essential support, with help from a roster of over 7.2 million volunteers. Donate here.

World Food Program USA