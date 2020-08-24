Are socially distant concerts the future for live music?

NEWCASTLE, UK — A concert held earlier this month in Newcastle, England, could offer a glimpse of what the future could look like for live music amid a pandemic.
Sam Fender, a popular English rocker, recently held what could be one of the world's first large-scale socially distant shows.
At the pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, fans were separated into 500 zones that allowed only five people in each. Drinks were reportedly delivered to each pen and face masks were enforced.
According to Variety, the outdoor event had a total capacity of 2,500. Fender told the publication the entire experience was "bonkers."
PHOTOS: UK holds socially distant concert
"The fact that Newcastle and the Northeast region were the trailblazers on this one, and hopefully this model can go all over the world, I’m really proud of that," he told Variety. "Just to be back with the crew and back with my band was really cathartic, and really good for the head. Because I think a lot of people have suffered during this lockdown mentally as well as financially. It was almost like a break from reality, which was fantastic."
