World

Are socially distant concerts the future for live music?

A concert with a 2,500-person capacity was recently held in England with many safety measures in place.
Credit: AP
Preparations are underway ahead of the Sam Fender music concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue for the gig in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, northern England, Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020. Fans in groups of up to five people will watch the show from 500 separate raised metal platforms at what the promoters say is the world's first socially-distanced COVID-19 gig. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

NEWCASTLE, UK — A concert held earlier this month in Newcastle, England, could offer a glimpse of what the future could look like for live music amid a pandemic. 

Sam Fender, a popular English rocker, recently held what could be one of the world's first large-scale socially distant shows. 

At the pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, fans were separated into 500 zones that allowed only five people in each. Drinks were reportedly delivered to each pen and face masks were enforced.

According to Variety, the outdoor event had a total capacity of 2,500. Fender told the publication the entire experience was "bonkers."

"The fact that Newcastle and the Northeast region were the trailblazers on this one, and hopefully this model can go all over the world, I’m really proud of that," he told Variety. "Just to be back with the crew and back with my band was really cathartic, and really good for the head. Because I think a lot of people have suffered during this lockdown mentally as well as financially. It was almost like a break from reality, which was fantastic."

