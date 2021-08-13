Woman suffers serious injuries in dog attack

Police said the attack happened Friday afternoon in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus police officer shot a dog that attacked and seriously injured a woman Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 2500 block of Pearl Street on a report of a woman being attacked by two dogs.

The woman told police she was the landlord for a home where the attacked happened and she didn’t realize the tenant had the dogs.

Officers were initially unable to approach the woman due to the aggressive dogs being nearby.

Police said the woman had several significant bites, including two to her neck.

Medics transported the woman to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Animal control officers located one of the dogs in the backyard of the home and were able to secure it.

The second dog was located a short time later and attempted to attack an animal control services worker who was attempting to restrain it.

A Columbus police officer shot the dog to stop the attack.