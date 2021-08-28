Woman dies after three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle

Police said a motorcyclist lost control of it for an unknown reason, then two other vehicles struck the crash scene.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on State Road 7 in northern Jefferson County on Saturday.

Troopers said around 12:30 a.m., a motorcycle driven by Jason Mace, 39, was traveling northbound on State Road 7 near the Jefferson and Jennings County Line.

For an unknown reason, he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned, throwing Mace and a passenger, Emma K. Kiefer, 34, from the vehicle.

A northbound 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by Danielle R. Newton, age 29, and a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Andrew J. Downs, age 38, both struck the previous crash scene.

Mace sustained serious injuries in the crash.

He was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Kiefer sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured in the collision.

State Road 7 was closed for approximately five hours for crash investigation and cleanup.