White River Township Fire Department mourning loss of paramedic

Paramedic Kyle Martinic died Monday while doing fitness training.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The White River Township Fire Department in Johnson County is mourning the loss of one of their own.

34-year-old Kyle Martincic died Monday morning while on-duty.

Chief Jeremy Pell said Martincic died while doing physical fitness training.

Fellow firefighters and paramedics rushed Martincic to an Indianapolis hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kyle Martincic is from Pana, Illinois but most recently lived in Monroe County.

Chief Pell said Martincic has been with the White River Township Fire Department for two years.

Martincic was also worked for IU Health Bloomington's ambulance service.